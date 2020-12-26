Mikaela Shiffrin back in Alpine skiing World Cup action; stream info

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin begins a stretch of three World Cup races in a week on Monday, streaming live on Peacock Premium.

Shiffrin headlines the expected fields for a giant slalom on Monday and a slalom on Tuesday in Semmering, Austria.

She’s coming off an emotional giant slalom win in Courchevel, France, on Dec. 14, her first victory since the Feb. 2 death of her father, Jeff.

Shiffrin, who won four of her last five starts in Semmering, is two World Cup podium finishes shy of 100.

The 25-year-old’s next victory — No. 68 — will pull her clear of recently retired Austrian Marcel Hirscher for third on the career list behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

She can also extend a remarkable early season for the U.S. Ski Team. Five skiers have made at least one podium, up from two over all of last season (Shiffrin and Tommy Ford) and one the season before that (Shiffrin).

The men’s World Cup stops in Bormio, Italy, for a downhill and super-G, live on Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Semmering, Austria (Women) and Bormio, Italy (Men)

*Delayed broadcast

Ski Jumping World Cup — Four Hills Tournament, Oberstdorf, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Monday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Tuesday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

