Mikaela Shiffrin back in Alpine skiing World Cup action; stream info

By OlympicTalkDec 26, 2020, 6:48 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty Images
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin begins a stretch of three World Cup races in a week on Monday, streaming live on Peacock Premium.

Shiffrin headlines the expected fields for a giant slalom on Monday and a slalom on Tuesday in Semmering, Austria.

She’s coming off an emotional giant slalom win in Courchevel, France, on Dec. 14, her first victory since the Feb. 2 death of her father, Jeff.

Shiffrin, who won four of her last five starts in Semmering, is two World Cup podium finishes shy of 100.

The 25-year-old’s next victory — No. 68 — will pull her clear of recently retired Austrian Marcel Hirscher for third on the career list behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

She can also extend a remarkable early season for the U.S. Ski Team. Five skiers have made at least one podium, up from two over all of last season (Shiffrin and Tommy Ford) and one the season before that (Shiffrin).

The men’s World Cup stops in Bormio, Italy, for a downhill and super-G, live on Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

Alpine Skiing World Cup  — Semmering, Austria (Women) and Bormio, Italy (Men)

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Monday 4 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
5:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
7 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
3 p.m.* Men’s Downhill NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Tuesday 5:30 a.m. Men’s Super-G Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
9:15 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
12:30 p.m.* Women’s Slalom Run 2 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Ski Jumping World Cup — Four Hills Tournament, Oberstdorf, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Monday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Tuesday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Yuzuru Hanyu
Yuzuru Hanyu ties Japan figure skating great with fifth national title
2021 Russian Figure Skating Championships: ladies' short program
Anna Shcherbakova leads Russia figure skating nationals with stars absent
Yuzuru Hanyu
Yuzuru Hanyu leads Japanese figure skating nationals, ends longest break...