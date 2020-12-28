Alpine skiing World Cup men’s super-G postponed

An Alpine skiing World Cup men’s super-G scheduled for Monday in Bormio, Italy, was postponed to Tuesday due to heavy snowfall that was expected to last into the mid-afternoon.
The race will start at the same time — 5:30 a.m. ET, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on Peacock Premium.
A downhill scheduled for Tuesday will now be held Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. on Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium, marking the last men’s race of 2020.
American Ryan Cochran-Siegle had the fastest downhill training run in Bormio on Saturday and Sunday. He is looking to end the longest U.S. men’s victory drought this millennium in a World Cup speed race — since Travis Ganong won a downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Jan. 27, 2017.
Nine days ago, Cochran-Siegle took second in a downhill in Val Gardena, the first U.S. men’s speed race podium since Ganong’s win.
