World Cup giant slalom canceled due to winds before second run

World champion Petra Vlhova was leading a World Cup giant slalom in Semmering, Austria, when it was canceled before the second run due to strong winds.

First-run results will not count and the race will not be rescheduled, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

The Slovakian Vlhova had the fastest time in the opening run by .22 of a second over Italian Marta Bassino. Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth, trailing by .59.

The second and final run was to take place Monday afternoon, but strong winds caused the start to be lowered, the run to be delayed and, finally, canceled.

First-run results that have been wiped out are here.

A slalom in Semmering is scheduled Tuesday, the last day of women’s racing in 2020. The runs stream live on Peacock Premium at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Shiffrin is coming off an emotional GS win in Courchevel, France, on Dec. 14, her first victory since the Feb. 2 death of her father, Jeff.

Shiffrin, who won four of her last five starts in Semmering, is two World Cup podium finishes shy of 100.

