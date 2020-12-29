Indian Wells postponed as early tennis calendar set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., viewed by many as tennis’ “fifth major,” has been postponed indefinitely from its usual March dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Alternative dates are being assessed for the tournament to potentially take place later in the year,” according to the ATP, which released its tournament calendar through early April.

Last March, Indian Wells was one of the first international sports events canceled due to the virus.

It was followed by the French Open moving from spring to autumn, Wimbledon being canceled and then the 2021 Australian Open shifting back three weeks to a February start.

The Miami Open, another high-level tournament for the men and women, is scheduled from March 22-April 4 on the ATP calendar.

