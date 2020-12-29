Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s first Alpine skiing World Cup win ends 14-year U.S. drought

Ryan Cochran-Siegle earned his first Alpine skiing World Cup victory, ending a 14-year American drought in Bormio, Italy, on Tuesday.
Cochran-Siegle, the son of 1972 Olympic slalom champion Barbara Cochran, won a super-G by .79 of a second over Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr — the largest margin in the discipline in nearly five years — in his 101st World Cup start.
Norwegian Adrian Smiseth Sejersted took third. Full results are here.
Cochran-Siegle, 28, became the first U.S. man to win a World Cup super-G since Bode Miller in 2006 and the first to win any speed race since Travis Ganong in 2017. (Ted Ligety won the super-G among three golds at the world championships in 2013.)
“I don’t think it’s hit yet,” Cochran-Siegle said on ORF, laughing about not having a sponsor sticker on the front of his helmet and believing his mother was likely crying back home. “You always dream of it as a kid, and to be here now is special.”
Cochran-Siegle had been building to this breakthrough.
Ten days earlier, the Vermont native made his first World Cup podium in a downhill in Val Gardena, ending the longest U.S. men’s speed race podium drought this millennium.
“Having success in Gardena, I feel like I can trust myself now, trust to just let things flow,” he said. “There’s a certain [level] of confidence that I have right now that allows me to ski with what looks like a little bit of risk but also kind of carrying with some smooth skiing.”
In Bormio, Cochran-Siegle was fastest in downhill training runs on Saturday and Sunday. Combined with Tuesday’s win, he is one of the favorites for Wednesday’s downhill, the last race of 2020 (5:30 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium).
“I don’t think I’m the favorite tomorrow,” said Cochran-Siegle, the 2012 World junior downhill champion. “Watching video yesterday, I think there were a lot of good skiers. I’m still young. I’m still learning.”
