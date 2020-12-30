Mikaela Shiffrin headlines weekend winter sports programming

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s first race of 2021 highlights this weekend’s winter sports programming across NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

Shiffrin, who has finished first, second, third, fourth and fifth in her five races so far this season, competes in her trademark event, slalom, in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday morning, live on Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

Shiffrin eyes her first slalom victory in more than one year, skiing at a venue where she has won four times. The annual event in Zagreb determines the Snow Queen, with the victor receiving a crystal crown.

Also this weekend, U.S. lugers compete on their World Cup circuit for the first time this season in Königssee, Germany. The likes of Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer and others sat out the first four stops in Europe in November and December due to coronavirus pandemic travel-related concerns.

World Cups for cross-country skiing and ski jumping make stops for their annual Tour de Ski and Four Hills Tournament series.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Zagreb, Croatia

*Delayed broadcast

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Tour de Ski, Val Mustair, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 5:45 a.m. Men’s and Women’s Sprints Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 6:30 a.m. Women’s Mass Start Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 8:45 a.m. Men’s Mass Start Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 5:35 a.m. Men’s Pursuit Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 9:25 a.m. Women’s Pursuit Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Luge World Cup — Königssee, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 4:25 a.m. Doubles OlympicChannel.com 7:35 a.m. Men’s Singles OlympicChannel.com Sunday 3:15 a.m. Women’s Singles OlympicChannel.com 6:35 a.m. Team Relay OlympicChannel.com

Ski Jumping World Cup — Four Hills Tournament

Day Time (ET) Event Network Thursday 8 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Friday 8 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 7:30 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 7:30 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

