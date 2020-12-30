Mikaela Shiffrin headlines weekend winter sports programming

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s first race of 2021 highlights this weekend’s winter sports programming across NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.
Shiffrin, who has finished first, second, third, fourth and fifth in her five races so far this season, competes in her trademark event, slalom, in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday morning, live on Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.
Shiffrin eyes her first slalom victory in more than one year, skiing at a venue where she has won four times. The annual event in Zagreb determines the Snow Queen, with the victor receiving a crystal crown.
Also this weekend, U.S. lugers compete on their World Cup circuit for the first time this season in Königssee, Germany. The likes of Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer and others sat out the first four stops in Europe in November and December due to coronavirus pandemic travel-related concerns.
World Cups for cross-country skiing and ski jumping make stops for their annual Tour de Ski and Four Hills Tournament series.
Alpine Skiing World Cup — Zagreb, Croatia
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Sunday
|6:30 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom Run 1
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|9:30 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom Run 2
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|3 p.m.*
|Women’s Slalom
|NBC | STREAM LINK
*Delayed broadcast
Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Tour de Ski, Val Mustair, Switzerland
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Friday
|5:45 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Sprints
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|6:30 a.m.
|Women’s Mass Start
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|8:45 a.m.
|Men’s Mass Start
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|5:35 a.m.
|Men’s Pursuit
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|9:25 a.m.
|Women’s Pursuit
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Luge World Cup — Königssee, Germany
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Saturday
|4:25 a.m.
|Doubles
|OlympicChannel.com
|7:35 a.m.
|Men’s Singles
|OlympicChannel.com
|Sunday
|3:15 a.m.
|Women’s Singles
|OlympicChannel.com
|6:35 a.m.
|Team Relay
|OlympicChannel.com
Ski Jumping World Cup — Four Hills Tournament
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Thursday
|8 a.m.
|Men’s Qualifying
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Friday
|8 a.m.
|Men’s Individual
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Qualifying
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Individual
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
