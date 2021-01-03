Jessie Diggins leads historic U.S. 1-2 in cross-country skiing World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan notched the first-ever U.S. one-two in a World Cup women’s cross-country race on Sunday.

Diggins, the 2018 Olympic team sprint champion with now-retired Kikkan Randall, won a 10km freestyle pursuit in Val Mustair, Switzerland, as part of the annual Tour de Ski.

“I kept thinking every lap I’m going to get dropped,” said Diggins, who along with Brennan, overtook Swede Frida Karlsson. “I was just hanging on by a thread.”

Brennan, the World Cup overall standings leader, was 5.6 seconds back. Full results are here.

Diggins, after earning a surprise World Cup podium in a classic race Saturday, earned her first win since Feb. 16, 2019, on Sunday. She leads the Tour de Ski standings through three of eight stages.

Brennan, who won back-to-back World Cup races last month, extended her World Cup overall points lead while the dominant Norwegians have been sitting out races amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Cup and Tour de Ski continue with a 10km freestyle in Toblach, Italy, on Tuesday (live on Peacock Premium).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk