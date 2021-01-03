Petra Vlhova wins in Zagreb; Mikaela Shiffrin just misses 100th podium

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth, missing her 100th career World Cup podium by five hundredths of a second, in a slalom won by Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova on Sunday in Zagreb.

Shiffrin was fourth fastest in the opening run and could not overtake any of the top three under the lights in the Croatian capital.

Vlhova, the top slalom skier over the last year, prevailed by .05 over Austrian Katharina Liensberger. Swiss Michelle Gisin was third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin’s last win in her trademark discipline of slalom was Dec. 29, 2019.

Since then, Vlhova has won six of the seven World Cup slaloms while Shiffrin went 300 days between races following the Feb. 2 death of her father.

In four slaloms this season, Shiffrin has finished second, third, fourth and fifth.

The next Alpine skiing World Cup race is a men’s slalom on Wednesday in Zagreb (live on Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium).

The women have a downhill and super-G on Saturday and Sunday in St. Anton, Austria. Shiffrin’s next race is a slalom in Flachau on Jan. 12.

