Oleg Verniaiev, Olympic gymnastics champion, provisionally suspended

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic gymnastics champion Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine has been provisionally suspended, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirmed Monday.

An FIG spokesperson did not detail the nature of Verniaiev’s suspension, saying the ban is in place “until the end of the procedure that is currently in progress.”

“The FIG will not comment on an ongoing procedure,” the spokesperson said.

Attempts to reach Verniaiev and Ukraine’s gymnastics federation have been unsuccessful.

Verniaiev, the Rio Olympic parallel bars gold medalist and all-around silver medalist, has been listed as suspended on the FIG website since at least late December.

The 27-year-old missed all-around gold in Rio by one tenth of a point to Japanese Kohei Uchimura. Verniaiev also took all-around bronze at the most recent world championships in 2019.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk