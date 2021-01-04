U.S. ski team rolls into 2021; winter sports broadcast schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Alpine skiing team looks to extend turn-back-the-clock success this week with races airing on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

The men’s World Cup has four races — starting with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday — all live on Olympic Channel and streaming on Peacock Premium.

Americans Ted Ligety and Tommy Ford are among the contenders for giant slaloms on Friday and Saturday in Adelboden, Switzerland. Another slalom in Adelboden is scheduled for Sunday.

The women have two races, a downhill and super-G in St. Anton, Austria, on Saturday and Sunday, live on Peacock Premium. Mikaela Shiffrin is not expected to enter those races as she focuses on her best events of slalom and giant slalom for at least the near future.

Five Americans have reached a World Cup podium so far this season, and three more posted career-best finishes in the top 10. Two Americans made a podium all of last season (Shiffrin and Ford). One did so the year before that (Shiffrin).

Also this weekend, U.S. bobsledders compete for the first time this World Cup season in Winterberg, Germany. Americans sat out November and December World Cups in Europe due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel measures.

The Americans are led by double Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries, who won the world title last season after switching from Canada to the U.S. And triple Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, returning from childbirth.

Cross-country skiing and ski jumping wrap up major annual competitions — the Tour de Ski and the Four Hills Tournament, respectively.

Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan are one and two in the women’s Tour de Ski standings through three of eight stages, looking to become the first American to win an overall title. The dominant Norwegians have sat out races amid the pandemic.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Zagreb, Croatia and Adelboden, Switzerland (Men), St. Anton, Austria (Women)

*Delayed broadcast

Biathlon World Cup — Oberhof, Germany

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Winterberg, Germany

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Tour de Ski, Toblach and Val di Fiemme, Italy

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Kreischberg, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 12 p.m. Men’s and Women’s Ski Big Air Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Luge World Cup — Sigulda, Latvia

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 4:30 a.m. Men’s Singles OlympicChannel.com 8:10 a.m. Doubles OlympicChannel.com Sunday 3:30 a.m. Women’s Singles OlympicChannel.com 6:50 a.m. Team Relay OlympicChannel.com 6:50 a.m. Team Relay OlympicChannel.com

Ski Jumping World Cup — Bischofshofen, Austria and Titisee-Neustadt, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Tuesday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Wednesday 10:45 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Friday 10:15 a.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 10 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 10:30 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Scuol, Switzerland and Kreischberg, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 8:15 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 12 p.m. Big Air Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

