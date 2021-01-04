U.S. ski team rolls into 2021; winter sports broadcast schedule

The U.S. Alpine skiing team looks to extend turn-back-the-clock success this week with races airing on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.
The men’s World Cup has four races — starting with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday — all live on Olympic Channel and streaming on Peacock Premium.
Americans Ted Ligety and Tommy Ford are among the contenders for giant slaloms on Friday and Saturday in Adelboden, Switzerland. Another slalom in Adelboden is scheduled for Sunday.
The women have two races, a downhill and super-G in St. Anton, Austria, on Saturday and Sunday, live on Peacock Premium. Mikaela Shiffrin is not expected to enter those races as she focuses on her best events of slalom and giant slalom for at least the near future.
Five Americans have reached a World Cup podium so far this season, and three more posted career-best finishes in the top 10. Two Americans made a podium all of last season (Shiffrin and Ford). One did so the year before that (Shiffrin).
Also this weekend, U.S. bobsledders compete for the first time this World Cup season in Winterberg, Germany. Americans sat out November and December World Cups in Europe due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel measures.
The Americans are led by double Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries, who won the world title last season after switching from Canada to the U.S. And triple Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, returning from childbirth.
Cross-country skiing and ski jumping wrap up major annual competitions — the Tour de Ski and the Four Hills Tournament, respectively.
Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan are one and two in the women’s Tour de Ski standings through three of eight stages, looking to become the first American to win an overall title. The dominant Norwegians have sat out races amid the pandemic.
Alpine Skiing World Cup — Zagreb, Croatia and Adelboden, Switzerland (Men), St. Anton, Austria (Women)
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Wednesday
|6:15 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 1
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|9:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 2
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Friday
|4:15 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|7:15 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|4:30 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|5:45 a.m.
|Women’s Downhill
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|8 p.m.*
|Men’s Giant Slalom
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|4:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 1
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|5:30 a.m.
|Women’s Super-G
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 2
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|2 p.m.*
|Men’s Slalom
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
*Delayed broadcast
Biathlon World Cup — Oberhof, Germany
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Friday
|5:30 a.m.
|Women’s Sprint
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|8:15 a.m.
|Men’s Sprint
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|6:45 a.m.
|Women’s Pursuit
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|8:45 a.m.
|Men’s Pursuit
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|5:30 a.m.
|4×6 Mixed Relay
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|8:40 a.m.
|Single Mixed Relay
|Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|12 p.m.*
|4×6 Mixed Relay
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
|1 p.m.*
|Single Mixed Relay
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Winterberg, Germany
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Friday
|4 a.m.
|Men’s Skeleton
|OlympicChannel.com
|8:30 a.m.
|Women’s Skeleton
|OlympicChannel.com
|5 p.m.*
|Men’s Skeleton
|Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
|6 p.m.*
|Women’s Skeleton
|Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|3:30 a.m.
|Two-Woman Bobsled
|OlympicChannel.com
|8 a.m.
|Two-Man Bobsled
|OlympicChannel.com
|5 p.m.*
|Two-Woman Bobsled
|Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
|9 p.m.*
|Two-Woman Bobsled
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
|10 p.m.*
|Two-Man Bobsled
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|4 a.m.
|Four-Man Bobsled
|OlympicChannel.com
|2 p.m.*
|Four-Man Bobsled
|Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
|3 p.m.*
|Four-Man Bobsled
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Tour de Ski, Toblach and Val di Fiemme, Italy
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tuesday
|7 a.m.
|Women’s 10km Freestyle
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|8:45 a.m.
|Men’s 15km Freestyle
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Wednesday
|7:30 a.m.
|Women’s 10km Pursuit
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|8:40 a.m.
|Men’s 15km Pursuit
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Friday
|7:15 a.m.
|Men’s 15km Mass Start
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|9:35 a.m.
|Women’s 10km Mass Start
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|7:05 a.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Sprint Finals
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|6:45 a.m.
|Women’s 10km Mass Start
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|9:35 a.m.
|Men’s 10km Mass Start
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Kreischberg, Austria
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Saturday
|12 p.m.
|Men’s and Women’s Ski Big Air Finals
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Luge World Cup — Sigulda, Latvia
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Saturday
|4:30 a.m.
|Men’s Singles
|OlympicChannel.com
|8:10 a.m.
|Doubles
|OlympicChannel.com
|Sunday
|3:30 a.m.
|Women’s Singles
|OlympicChannel.com
|6:50 a.m.
|Team Relay
|OlympicChannel.com
|6:50 a.m.
|Team Relay
|OlympicChannel.com
Ski Jumping World Cup — Bischofshofen, Austria and Titisee-Neustadt, Germany
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tuesday
|10:30 a.m.
|Men’s Qualifying
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Wednesday
|10:45 a.m.
|Men’s Individual
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Friday
|10:15 a.m.
|Men’s Qualifying
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Saturday
|10 a.m.
|Men’s Individual
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|10:30 a.m.
|Men’s Individual
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
Snowboarding World Cup — Scuol, Switzerland and Kreischberg, Austria
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Saturday
|8:15 a.m.
|Parallel Giant Slalom Finals
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
|12 p.m.
|Big Air Finals
|Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK
