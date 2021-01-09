Luvo Manyonga, world long jump champion, provisionally suspended

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

South African Luvo Manyonga, who came back from a crystal meth addiction to win an Olympic silver medal and world title in the long jump, has been provisionally suspended in a drug-testing case.

Manyonga, 29, was charged with whereabouts failures by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping cases in track and field.

First-time offenders can be suspended one to two years for whereabouts failures, which are missing drug tests and/or failing to provide whereabouts information for drug testers to conduct tests.

“There is much more information that can be shared with regards to this provisional suspension,” was tweeted from Manyonga’s account on Saturday.

Manyonga was previously banned for 18 months in 2012 and 2013 after testing positive for crystal meth. Manyonga later went public about his addiction, saying he was on the verge of death at his lowest point and stealing to get money to buy the drug.

Manyonga took silver behind American Jeff Henderson at the Rio Olympics, missing gold by one centimeter. He won the world title a year later, then was fourth at the 2019 Worlds, his most recent competition.

Several top track and field athletes faced whereabouts failures cases in the last year.

Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man in 2017, 2018 and 2019, is banned through the Tokyo Olympics after missing three drug tests. Salwa Eid Naser, the women’s 400m world champion from Bahrain, was provisionally banned last spring, then cleared in October after a hearing.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk