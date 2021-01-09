USATF Indoor Championships canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships, originally scheduled for Feb. 20-21 in Albuquerque, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A USATF group of medical and scientific experts “worked diligently to develop a rigorous set of COVID-19 protocols for conducting the Championships,” according to a press release. “However, it has become apparent that statewide restrictions in New Mexico and other logistical challenges for the event are too severe to overcome.”

Previously, March’s world indoor championships were postponed for the second time. Usually an even-year event, worlds in Nanjing, China, were moved from 2020 to 2021 and now to 2023, after the 2022 Worlds in Belgrade.

New York City’s Millrose Games, the top annual international indoor track and field meet held in February, was canceled last month.

A U.S. pro indoor track and field meet remains on the schedule — the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 13 in Boston.

The indoor track and field season generally runs through the winter, leading into outdoor spring meets.

The Diamond League, the top outdoor international circuit, starts May 23, about a month later than usual.

