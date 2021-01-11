Canada figure skating national championships canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Canadian Figure Skating Championships have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationals were scheduled for Feb. 8-14 in Vancouver.

“Due to the continuous shift in requirements across the country, the inability of our athletes to train due to the closure of ice rinks and the number of participants that would be required to travel, it became clear that it would not be possible to host these events,” Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong said in a press release announcing the cancellation of nationals and the Skate Canada Cup, a virtual competition.

Back in October, nationals were shifted from January to February with the number of skaters reduced.

Canada, the reigning Olympic team event champion, earned at least one medal at every Olympics and world championships from 2005-18, with the streak ending in 2019. Worlds were canceled in 2020.

Olympic gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford retired since PyeongChang.

Canada’s top active skaters are ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and the pairs’ team of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

