Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The signature World Cup men’s ski racing stop in Wengen, Switzerland, this weekend has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The classic Lauberhorn races have been held since 1930. They were to include downhills Friday and Saturday and a slalom on Sunday. The Lauberhorn downhilll generally attracts more than 30,000 spectators.

“It was determined by the Bern Authorities, after a detailed evaluation, that it would not be possible to take all precautions so that the athletes and the support teams can be adequately protected in separate zones,” according to the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The men’s World Cup will head to another signature location, Kitzbühel, Austria, one week earlier than planned for consecutive weekends of racing. The new schedule for the next two weekends:

Saturday: Slalom (replacing Wengen)

Sunday: Slalom

Friday, Jan. 22: Downhill (replacing Wengen)

Saturday, Jan. 23: Downhill

Sunday, Jan. 24: Super-G

The second Wengen downhill will be replaced at a to-be-announced venue and time.

Previously, stops in the U.S., Canada and China were taken off the schedule due to the virus, limiting travel and keeping the World Cup in Europe.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk