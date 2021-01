Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan Chen highlight winter sports competition on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium this week.

Shiffrin races three times — a Tuesday slalom and Saturday and Sunday giant slaloms on the Alpine skiing World Cup.

Tuesday’s race in Flachau, streaming live on Peacock, is the final slalom before the world championships in February. Shiffrin last won a slalom, her trademark discipline, on Dec. 29, 2019, while Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova emerged as the world’s top slalom skier.

The men’s Alpine World Cup was to visit Wengen, Switzerland, for the classic Lauberhorn ski races, but they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, two slaloms are scheduled for Kitzbühel, Austria.

In figure skating, Chen goes for a fifth straight national title at the U.S. Championships in Las Vegas that begin Thursday. It’s the last competition before the team for March’s world championships is announced.

Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu headlines the women’s field, though at 15 she is too young for the senior worlds.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Flachau and Kranjska Gora (women), Kitzbühel (men)

Day Time (ET) Event Network Tuesday 12 p.m. Women’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 2:45 p.m. Women’s Slalom Run 2 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 4:15 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 1 TBA 5 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7:15 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 2 TBA 8 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 3:15 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 4:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 1 TBA 6:15 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Olympic Channel | Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 2 TBA

U.S. Figure Skating Championships — Las Vegas

Biathlon World Cup — Oberhof, Germany

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — St. Moritz, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 3 a.m. Men’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com 6 a.m. Women’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com 5 p.m.* Men’s Skeleton Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 6 p.m.* Women’s Skeleton Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Saturday 3:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 7 a.m. Women’s Monobob OlympicChannel.com 5 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 6 p.m.* Women’s Monobob Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Sunday 3 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 7 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 5 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 6 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Yaroslavl, Russia

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 11:30 a.m. Men’s and Women’s Aerials Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 11 a.m. Team Aerials Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Luge World Cup — Oberhof, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 3:10 a.m. Men’s Singles OlympicChannel.com 6:30 a.m. Doubles OlympicChannel.com Sunday 4:10 a.m. Women’s Singles OlympicChannel.com Monday 12 a.m.* Highlights NBCSN | STREAM LINK

Nordic Combined World Cup — Val di Fiemme, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 4 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7:45 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 4 a.m. Men’s Team Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7:30 a.m. Men’s Team 2×7.5km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 4 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 8:15 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Zakopane, Poland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 12 p.m. Men’s Qualifying Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 10:15 a.m. Men’s Team Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 10 a.m. Men’s Individual Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Bad Gastein, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network Tuesday 12:40 p.m. Parallel Slalom Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Wednesday 7 a.m. Team Parallel Slalom Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

