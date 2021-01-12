Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin, after her slalom dominance was wrested away in 2020, notched her first victory in her trademark discipline in more than a year on Tuesday.

Shiffrin prevailed by .19 of a second over Austrian Katharina Liensberger under the lights in Flachau, Austria. Swiss Wendy Holdener was third, followed by Slovakian Petra Vlhova, the top slalom skier last year.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin had the fastest first run and was the last skier out in the second run under falling snow, holding a .33 lead over Liensberger. Shiffrin’s advantage trimmed, but she held on, pumped her arms and let out an uncharacteristic scream in the finish area.

“The second run, that was maybe top slalom skiing I’ve been able to do in a race,” Shiffrin, who went 300 days between races following the Feb. 2 death of her father, said on ORF. “Takes a different mentality. I’m learning that again this whole season.”

It marked Shiffrin’s 68th World Cup win, breaking a tie with Austrian Marcel Hirscher for third on the career list behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82). It was Shiffrin’s 100th World Cup podium. Shiffrin also broke her tie for the most wins in one discipline by a woman with Vonn (downhill).

It was the last slalom before Shiffrin goes for a fifth straight world title in the event next month.

Before Tuesday, the 25-year-old American’s most recent slalom victory came Dec. 29, 2019.

Vlhova won six of the next seven slaloms, with Shiffrin placing between second and fifth on six occasions. Shiffrin led after the first run of a slalom two weeks ago in Semmering but ended up third.

“When you’re leading in the first run, and second run you’re standing at the top, it’s like, the wait is forever,” she said. “In Semmering, I felt that, and I just was like, I can’t do it. And today, I felt that, and … every second I was like, let me go, let me go, let me go. Like, I want to go.

“It’s amazing, but it doesn’t mean it’s fixed. It’s just, tonight was really, really good.”

Shiffrin solely dominated slalom for years. In recent seasons, Vlhova started grabbing victories. Now, three different women won the last three slaloms, and Liensberger was second in every race.

“I’m starting to enjoy it more,” Shiffrin said of the competition. “It’s always a bit more nerve-racking, or more energy, when you’re thinking all of these girls are right there. If I make one mistake, I don’t win and I’m off on the podium.”

Shiffrin races again on Saturday and Sunday in giant slaloms in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, live on Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

Shiffrin won the most recent World Cup giant slalom on Dec. 14.

