Klete Keller, retired U.S. Olympic swimmer, charged in Capitol siege

Klete Keller, a retired U.S. Olympic champion swimmer, faces three federal charges over his entry into the Capitol during last week’s riot, according to NBC News.

Keller, a 38-year-old, five-time Olympic medalist, was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, Keller was identified by several former teammates and coaches who saw video and images of a man walking in the building wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket, as first reported by Swimswam.com. Keller has not commented publicly.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland condemned what she called “horrific acts” at the Capitol and mentioned reports that Keller was involved.

“As we wait for law enforcement to confirm the identity of the individual and determine necessary action, and then evaluate any appropriate actions of our own, I want to share the following thoughts with our Olympic and Paralympic community,” Hirshland said in a statement before the charges came out. “First off, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol. They do not represent the values of the United States of America or of Team USA.

“At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off. What happened in Washington, D.C., was a case where that standard was clearly not met. The people involved attacked the very fabric of the democracy we all proudly represent and, in turn, also let our community down. I urge everyone associated with Team USA to continue to celebrate our diversity of background and beliefs, stand together against hatred and divisiveness, and use our influence to create positive change in our community.”

Keller swam at the Olympics in 2000, 2004 and 2008, earning gold medals on the 4x200m freestyle relay in 2004 and 2008.

