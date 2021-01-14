2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships results

Below are full results from the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas, updated as the competition progresses.
Pairs’ Short Program
1. Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier — 77.46
2. Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson — 71.30
3. Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — 69.56
4. Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — 66.02
5. Emily Chan/Spencer Howe — 60.41
6. Olivia Serafini/Mervin Tran — 59.23
7. Katie McBeath/Nathan Bartholomay — 58.23
8. Evelyn Grace Hanns/Jim Garbutt — 47.98
9. Laiken Lockley/Keenan Prochnow — 45.34