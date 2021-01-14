2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships results

By OlympicTalkJan 14, 2021, 7:45 PM EST
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Getty Images
Below are full results from the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas, updated as the competition progresses.

 

Pairs’ Short Program

1. Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier — 77.46

2. Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson — 71.30

3. Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — 69.56

4. Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — 66.02

5. Emily Chan/Spencer Howe — 60.41

6. Olivia Serafini/Mervin Tran — 59.23

7. Katie McBeath/Nathan Bartholomay — 58.23

8. Evelyn Grace Hanns/Jim Garbutt — 47.98

9. Laiken Lockley/Keenan Prochnow — 45.34

