The U.S. Figure Skating Championships open with the pairs’ and women’s short programs on Thursday, live on NBCSN and Peacock Premium.

In pairs (6 p.m. ET), three-time U.S. champion Alexa Knierim competes with a new partner, 2017 U.S. champion Brandon Frazier. Knierim’s husband, Chris, retired after the couple won last year’s national title.

Their top challengers include 2019 U.S. champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc and Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, the surprise 2020 U.S. silver medalists.

Two pairs will be selected after Saturday’s free skate to compete at March’s world championships.

Key Skate Times

6:21 p.m. ET — Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier

6:35 — Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc

6:48 — Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson

Alysa Liu, who in 2019 became the youngest U.S. champion ever at age 13, could become the first woman since Michelle Kwan to three-peat at nationals. Short program coverage begins at 9:10 p.m. ET on Peacock and 10 on NBCSN.

Liu, after a growth spurt, a hip injury and coaching changes, is not expected to attempt any triple Axels or quadruple jumps at nationals. More on that here.

That swings the door wide open for 2018 U.S. champion Bradie Tennell and 2020 Skate America winner Mariah Bell, plus more skaters eyeing a podium spot and, potentially, a place on the two-woman team for worlds. Liu is too young for senior worlds.

Key Skate Times

9:48 p.m. ET — Audrey Shin

10:15 — Mariah Bell

10:35 — Starr Andrews

10:41 — Karen Chen

11:11 — Amber Glenn

11:18 — Alysa Liu

11:31 — Gracie Gold

11:44 — Bradie Tennell

