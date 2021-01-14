2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Defending champions Nathan Chen and Alysa Liu headline the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium this week.

Competition takes place in Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena with no fans due to coronavirus pandemic-related safety measures. Every discipline airs live on NBC or NBCSN, and every program streams live on Peacock, which will also stream practice sessions here.

Chen, undefeated since placing fifth at the 2018 Olympics, tries to become the first man to win five consecutive national titles since Dick Button‘s seven from 1946-52.

Chen takes on a field that includes Olympians Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown as he prepares for a possible showdown with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan at March’s world championships in Stockholm.

Liu, who earned her first national title at age 13, can be the first woman to three-peat at nationals since Michelle Kwan won the last of her eight consecutive crowns in 2005.

Liu, however, does not plan to perform her trademark triple Axel or any quadruple jumps (more on that here).

The 2018 U.S. champion Bradie Tennell and 2020 Skate America winner Mariah Bell are also in the title mix and favorites to make the two-woman U.S. team for Stockholm, given Liu is too young for senior worlds.

In ice dance, defending champs Madison Chock and Evan Bates compete for the first time since last February. Their foes include training partners and two-time national champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

In pairs, Alexa Knierim, an Olympian and three-time U.S. champion with now-retired husband Chris, skates at nationals for the first time with new partner Brandon Frazier, a 2017 national champion.

2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Broadcast Schedule

**The men’s short program and free skate programming details are subject to change, dependent on NFL programming schedules.