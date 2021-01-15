Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the U.S. Figure Skating Championships rhythm dance in their first competition in 11 months, and the first since Chock was off the ice for about a month due to a concussion.

Chock and Bates, the defending champions, became the first couple to break 90 points in a nationals rhythm dance, tallying 90.10 to edge training partners and two-time U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue by .44 of a point.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker are in third going into Saturday’s free dance, scoring 85.28.

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Full Results | TV Schedule

Chock and Bates, two-time world championships medalists, were off the ice from March to late June when rinks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in their home of Montreal.

Then in late July, Chock suffered a concussion when she fell and hit her head while walking on a hot day. They played it safe in passing on Skate America in October, a competition that Hubbell and Donohue won.

On Friday, Chock and Bates outscored their training partners — barely — using the same “Too Darn Hot” rhythm dance from their resurgent 2019-20 season.

“There were certainly some emotions,” Bates, part of an on-ice partnership with Chock for a decade and an off-ice romance with her for four years, said on NBCSN. “When we go out to perform, we really need to keep those in check.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk