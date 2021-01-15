The U.S. Figure Skating Championships continue Friday with the rhythm dance and women’s free skate, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium.
The rhythm dance (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) pits two of the world’s top couples who happen to train at the same rink.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue each eye a third national title after crossing the border from Montreal to compete in Las Vegas.
Chock and Bates, two-time world medalists, went five years between their first and second national titles, capping the resurgence in 2020. Hubbell and Donohue, also two-time world medalists, won the 2018 and 2019 U.S. titles.
They’re favored to take two of three U.S. dance spots available for March’s world championships in Stockholm.
Key Skate Times
4:33 p.m. ET — Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
5:26 — Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker
5:45 — Madison Chock/Evan Bates
The U.S. women’s title will be decided Friday night (8 ET, NBC), plus two spots on March’s world championships team.
Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion and PyeongChang Olympian, topped Thursday’s short program. She can become the first woman to go three years between national titles since World War I interrupted the championships.
Tennell leads two-time defending champion Alysa Liu by 3.14 points. Liu, who became the youngest U.S. women’s champion at age 13 in 2019, could become the first woman since Michelle Kwan to three-peat at nationals.
Liu is too young for the senior world championships, however. The fight to make that team also includes third-place Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Amber Glenn, who are separated 1.54 points going into the free skate.
Key Skate Times
9:25 p.m. ET — Gracie Gold
10:04 — Karen Chen
10:12 — Amber Glenn
10:20 — Lindsay Thorngren
10:28 — Alysa Liu
10:36 — Bradie Tennell
10:43 — Mariah Bell
