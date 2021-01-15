Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

U.S. Alpine skier Paula Moltzan tested positive for the coronavirus and is asymptomatic and otherwise well but will miss this weekend’s World Cup giant slaloms in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Skiers from around the globe have been tested multiple times per week since the World Cup season began in October. Some previously missed races due to their own positive tests or one from within their team.

“I have taken all the necessary precautions and diligently followed the COVID-19 protocols set by U.S. Ski & Snowboard and FIS [International Ski Federation] in order to stay safe, but unfortunately, between Flachau [a slalom on Tuesday] and Kranjska Gora, I’ve tested positive,” was posted on Moltzan’s social media. “I am asymptomatic and currently self-isolating.”

Moltzan, a 26-year-old who made her World Cup debut in 2012, is having her best season as part of a strong start for the U.S. program.

She notched her first career top-10 in the season-opening giant slalom on Oct. 17, then finished second in a parallel event on Nov. 26.

Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium air live coverage of the Kranjska Gora giant slaloms on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET and Sunday at 6:15 a.m.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk