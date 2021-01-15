Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. Figure Skating reached a $1.45 million settlement with a former figure skater to settle a lawsuit alleging the national governing body of negligence in its duty to protect young athletes from sexual abuse, according to reports.

The settlement was first reported by ABC News.

Adam Schmidt filed a lawsuit in August 2019 alleging he was sexually abused by now-banned, once-prominent coach Richard Callaghan beginning when Schmidt was 14 years old in 1999.

That incident followed claims of sexual misconduct from former skater and coach Craig Maurizi, who said Callaghan had an inappropriate relationship with him in the 1970s.

U.S. Figure Skating said in a reported statement that it did not comment on litigation.

“U.S. Figure Skating fully supports all victims of sexual abuse and misconduct and encourages anyone who has been abused or suspects abuse or misconduct to immediately report it to local law enforcement, the U.S. Center for SafeSport or U.S. Figure Skating,” according to the statement.

Callaghan, who coached Tara Lipinski to the 1998 Olympic title, was banned for life in August 2019 for violations including sexual misconduct involving a minor. His ban was reduced to a three-year suspension in December 2019.

Callaghan, who also coached 1996 World champion Todd Eldredge, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.