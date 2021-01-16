Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the reigning Alpine skiing World Cup overall champion, is out for the rest of the season after suffering a right knee ligament injury in Saturday training that requires surgery, according to Norway’s ski federation.

Last winter, Kilde won the overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, by 54 points over Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, accumulating season-long results across disciplines.

Kilde, whose best previous overall finish was seventh, succeeded Austrian Marcel Hirscher, who retired before last season after a record eight straight overall crowns.

The 28-year-old Kilde is in second place in this season’s overall standings, trailing Pinturault, and leads the downhill standings.

American Ryan Cochran-Siegle is third in the downhill standings going into next weekend’s famed Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel, Austria.

