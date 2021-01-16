Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships continue Saturday with the men’s short program, pairs’ free skate and the free dance, live on NBC Sports and Peacock Premium.

In the men’s short program, Nathan Chen begins his bid to become the first man to win five straight national titles since Dick Button in the 1940s and ’50s.

Peacock Premium begins live streaming at 3:05 p.m. ET, with NBC broadcast coverage stating at 4.

Chen is undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics. Among those also looking to make the three-man team for March’s world championships include Olympians Jason Brown and Vincent Zhou.

WATCH LIVE: Men’s Short Program — Peacock (3:05 p.m. ET) | NBC (4 p.m.) | Skate Order



Key Skate Times

4:14 p.m. ET — Vincent Zhou

4:40 — Aleksei Krasnozhon

5:24 — Tomoki Hiwatashi

5:31 — Nathan Chen

5:37 — Camden Pulkinen

5:44 — Jason Brown

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Full TV Schedule | Results

In pairs, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, both prior national champions with different partners, take a 6.16-point lead from Thursday’s short program into the free skate.

Knierim, an Olympian with now-retired husband Chris, can become the first U.S. pairs’ skater to win four national titles since Kyoko Ina took her fifth in 2002.

The top challengers are training partners, 2020 U.S. silver medalists Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, who are in the driver’s seat for the second of two pairs’ spots on the world team.

WATCH LIVE: Pairs’ Free Skate — Peacock (8:15 p.m. ET) | NBCSN (9 p.m.) | Skate Order

Key Skate Times

9:39 p.m. ET — Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc

9:47 — Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov

9:55 — Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier

10:03 — Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson

In ice dance, two of the world’s top couples are separated by .44 of a point going into the free dance.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, in their first competition in 11 months, hold that slim edge over fellow two-time national champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. The U.S. can send three couples to worlds in Stockholm.

WATCH LIVE: Free Dance — Peacock (7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET) | NBCSN (9 p.m.) | Skate Order

Key Skate Times

11:15 p.m. ET — Caroline Green/Michael Parsons

11:23 — Madison Chock/Evan Bates

11:30 — Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

11:38 — Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue

