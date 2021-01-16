Marta Bassino wins World Cup giant slalom; tough day for Mikaela Shiffrin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Italian Marta Bassino won for the third time in four World Cup giant slaloms this season, while Mikaela Shiffrin placed sixth in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday.

Bassino prevailed by eight tenths of a second over Frenchwoman Tessa Worley, combining times from two runs. Swiss Michelle Gisin was third.

Full results are here. The women race another GS in Kranjska Gora on Sunday

Shiffrin ended up 2.18 seconds behind. She was fourth after the opening run, then bled time after an early mistake in her second run, which was 12th-fastest of the field on a course set by her coach, Mike Day.

It marked just the second time in nearly three years that Shiffrin failed to make the top five of a World Cup GS.

Shiffrin won the previous World Cup GS last month, plus won the most recent slalom last Tuesday.

