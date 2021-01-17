Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue reclaim ice dance national title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The longtime battle between Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue — two of the top ice dances teams in the country and the world — continued Saturday night, this time with Hubbell and Donohue reigning supreme.

After losing the national title to Chock and Bates last year, Hubbell and Donohue reclaimed what they had won in 2018 and 2019 with a 134.90 free dance score for their “Hallelujah” program and 224.56 total at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Both scores are championship records.

“Some performances feel easy, some are a little bit tough,” Hubbell said on NBCSN. “That one today was not an easy performance.”

Hubbell and Donohue are the first dance team to win three U.S. titles since 2014 Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White, who won six from 2009 to 2014.

Chock and Bates won in 2015 and continued working their way toward another title for the next five years. They were in position for a repeat, leading after the rhythm dance, but Bates’ stumble on a twizzle sequence may have cost them the victory. Their snake charmer free dance notched 132.83 points for a 222.93 total.

Competing at all was a victory in itself for Chock and Bates, who were last seen at the Four Continents Championships, which they won in February. Chock suffered an off-ice concussion over the summer that kept her off the ice for a month and the team out of this season’s two prior competitions.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker were third for the third consecutive year, totaling 212.55 points.

