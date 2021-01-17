Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marta Bassino won for the fourth time in five World Cup giant slaloms this season after Mikaela Shiffrin dropped from first to sixth place on Sunday.

Bassino prevailed by .66 of a second, combining times from two runs, over Swiss Michelle Gisin in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. Slovenian Meta Hrovat was third.

Shiffrin, who led by three tenths over Bassino after the first run, ended up 1.27 seconds behind. Full results are here.

Shiffrin, the only woman other than Bassino to win a GS this season, didn’t make any major mistakes to the naked eye in her second run on a course set by an Italian coach.

But in back-to-back intermediate splits, she lost .84 of a second and then .47, wiping her lead and putting her in sixth place for a second straight GS day in Kranjska Gora.

“She is still trying to find her race legs,” NBC Sports analyst Steve Porino said on the Olympic Channel broadcast. “She, as they say, just overskied the course.”

On Saturday, Shiffrin failed to finish in the top five of a GS for just the second time in nearly three years.

Sunday marked her penultimate race before February’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, where Bassino will almost surely be the GS favorite.

Five of the six remaining women’s World Cup races before worlds are downhills and super-Gs, which Shiffrin is expected to skip. She is expected to start a giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Jan. 26.

The women have two downhills and a super-G in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, next weekend.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk