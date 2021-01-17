Shaun White no longer on Laax Open entry list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shaun White‘s first snowboard contest since winning his third Olympic title in 2018 no longer appears to be this week’s Laax Open in Switzerland.

White, who indicated on Instagram in November that he planned to compete in Switzerland and was on the entry list last week, is no longer on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard roster of snowboarders set to compete.

White was unsure if he would compete at Laax as of last Thursday, a U.S. Ski and Snowboard spokesperson said then.

His absence deprives a showdown with reigning Winter X Games and world champion Scotty James of Australia.

White and James could face each other at next week’s X Games in Aspen, Colo. Both riders were invited to the event, though neither White nor his team has said if he plans to compete at the biggest annual snowboard contest for the first time since 2017.

Chloe Kim remains on the U.S. roster for Laax, which would be her first contest since March 2019.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA airs live halfpipe coverage on Saturday at noon ET.

