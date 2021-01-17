World freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships partially relocated

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships, which will no longer be held in China, will now be partially in Sweden in February.

Events in ski cross and snowboard cross will be in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, from Feb. 11-13.

Reports on Jan. 7 indicated Calgary pursued to host other world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships events — moguls, aerials, halfpipe, slopestyle and big air — but the International Ski Federation (FIS) has yet to reschedule those competitions.

On Dec. 4, FIS announced that the world championships would no longer be held in Zhangjiakou, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic venue, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Mick Dierdorff is the reigning world champion in snowboard cross from the 2019 event in Park City, Utah. American Lindsey Jacobellis is a five-time world champion, the most recent in 2017.

With snowboard cross off the Winter X Games program since 2017, the world championships are unquestionably the biggest annual competition in the discipline.

Canada is strong in ski cross, boasting reigning Olympic champions Brady Leman and Kelsey Serwa and reigning world champion Marielle Thompson.

