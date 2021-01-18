U.S. snowboarders out of World Cup event due to coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Mack, an Olympic silver medalist, and fellow snowboarder Lyon Farrell are out of this week’s Laax Open in Switzerland after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Mack and Farrell are asymptomatic, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard on Monday.

Other unnamed U.S. snowboarders who traveled and shared accommodation with Mack and Farrell, though they have not tested positive, are also out of the competition due to coronavirus policies and protocols.

Mack took silver in the first Olympic men’s big air snowboarding event in PyeongChang.

Shaun White was previously taken off the entry list for Laax, but that was unrelated to the virus, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. White last competed at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Chloe Kim was also not part of the group of snowboarders impacted. She is expected to compete this week for the first time since March 2019.

