Shaun White expected for X Games after missing Laax Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shaun White indicated he will compete in snowboarding for the first time in nearly three years at next week’s Winter X Games.

“Gearing up for XGames pretty excited about it!” was posted on his Instagram on Monday.

The comment came after White’s name was taken off the entry list for this week’s Laax Open in Switzerland.

“Decided not to compete at Laax because all the variables traveling during Covid,” was posted on White’s Instagram. “I decided to stay in the US and focus my efforts on X games!”

White last competed on snow at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, winning his third gold medal.

He last contested X Games, the most prestigious annual event in his sport, in 2017.

He switched back to skateboarding in 2019, then last year called off a Tokyo Games bid in the new Summer Olympic sport.

White, 34, can become the oldest Olympic snowboarding champion in history in Beijing in 2022.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk