Chloe Kim competes for the first time in 22 months, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock Premium this week.

Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest Olympic halfpipe gold medalist at age 17, headlines the field at the Laax Open in Switzerland. The halfpipe finals are Saturday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ live winter sports coverage also includes the most prestigious annual Alpine ski race — a double dose of the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Olympic Channel (Friday morning) and Peacock Premium (Friday and Saturday).

The last American to win the Hahnenkamm downhill was Daron Rahlves in 2003, but that drought could end this year. Ryan Cochran-Siegle ranks third in the World Cup downhill standings. The leader, Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.

Also this week, the final luge World Cup races are held before next week’s world championships in Königssee, Germany.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Crans-Montana, Switzerland (women) and Kitzbühel, Austria (men)

*Delayed broadcast

Biathlon World Cup — Antholz, Italy

*Delayed broadcast

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Königssee, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 4 a.m. Women’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com 7:30 a.m. Men’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com 5 p.m.* Women’s Skeleton Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 6 p.m.* Men’s Skeleton Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Saturday 6:15 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 8 a.m. Women’s Monobob OlympicChannel.com 5 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 6 p.m.* Women’s Monobob Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Sunday 3:30 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 7 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 4 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 5 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 8 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled NBCSN | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Lahti, Finland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Skiathlon Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7 a.m. Men’s Skiathlon Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 3:35 a.m. Women’s Relay Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 4:40 a.m. Men’s Relay Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Idre, Sweden (Ski Cross) and Moscow (Aerials)

Day Time (ET) Event Network Wednesday 7 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 7 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 11 a.m. Aerials Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 6 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 10:30 a.m. Ski Cross Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK

Luge World Cup — Igls, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 3:05 a.m. Doubles OlympicChannel.com 5:45 a.m. Men’s Singles OlympicChannel.com Sunday 2:55 a.m. Women’s Singles OlympicChannel.com 5:45 a.m. Men’s Sprint OlympicChannel.com 6:30 a.m. Doubles Sprint OlympicChannel.com 7:05 a.m. Women’s Sprint OlympicChannel.com 9 p.m.* Highlights NBCSN | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Nordic Combined World Cup — Lahti, Finland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 5:30 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 9:20 a.m. Team Sprint Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 2:30 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7:40 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Lahti, Finland (Men) and Ljubno, Slovenia (Women)

Snowboarding World Cup — Laax, Switzerland (halfpipe, slopestyle) and Chiesa, Italy (cross)

*Delayed broadcast

