Lindsey Vonn makes her NBC Sports broadcast analyst debut this weekend for women’s World Cup speed races.

Vonn will call a downhill and super-G with Dan Hicks on Saturday and Sunday running in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, live on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and reairing on NBCSN.

A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

“It’s so special for me to be seeing ski racing through a different lens,” Vonn said in a press release. “I’m excited to be commentating for NBC Sports on Olympic Channel and use my expertise in the sport to add color to the stories of the incredible athletes, many of whom I competed against and know very well.”

Vonn, the most successful female ski racer with 82 World Cup wins, retired in 2019 due to an accumulation of injuries over a near-two-decade career competing on the highest level.

Vonn previously served as a correspondent for TODAY and NBC Sports from the U.S. during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, when she was unable to defend her Olympic downhill title due to knee injuries.

From the slopes to the screen… Olympic gold medalist @lindseyvonn will make her on-air debut this weekend as an NBC Sports broadcast analyst! She will join @DanHicksNBC for a pair of women's World Cup events live on @olympicchannel: Home of Team USA. pic.twitter.com/3mafPdxbKX — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) January 21, 2021

