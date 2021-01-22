Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Swiss Beat Feuz won the Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria, while countryman Urs Kryenbuehl and American Ryan Cochran-Siegle both crashed on Friday.

Feuz, an Olympic bronze medalist and world champion in the downhill, won the Hahnenkamm for the first time after four previous runner-ups on the Streif, including each of the last three years.

He prevailed by .16 of a second over Austrian Matthias Mayer. Italian Dominik Paris was third. Full results are here.

Kryenbuehl, who was third in two previous downhills this season, crashed coming off the final jump, tumbling across the finish line.

He suffered a concussion, a fractured collarbone and torn right knee ligaments.

His speed was clocked at 90 miles per hour just before the fall.

Cochran-Siegle, who earned his first World Cup win in a Dec. 29 super-G, suffered a minor spine fracture crashing at high speed and sliding into netting.

Like Kryenbuehl, he was airlifted off the course by a helicopter. Cochran-Siegle returned to the team hotel but will sit out the rest of the weekend races, and his return to racing is to be determined.

The race was stopped after 30 skiers and following an earlier delay for strong winds.

Another downhill is set for Saturday. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

