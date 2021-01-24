Brittany Bowe returns to top of 1000m World Cup podium

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brittany Bowe returned to the top of the 1000m World Cup podium Sunday, hoping to start another speed skating win streak. This is her 29th career World Cup win and 18th in the 1000m, though her first in that distance in more than a year.

At the first of back-to-back World Cups held in a bubble environment in Heerenveen, Netherlands, Bowe won the penultimate race of the weekend in 1:13.607, two seconds slower than her world record but just 0.367 off the track record she set in December 2018.

Pumping her fist as she finished, Bowe beat out the Netherlands’ Jorien ter Mors, the reigning Olympic champion at this distance who finished in 1:13.943, and her countrywoman Femke Kok (1:14.076). Kok won the 500m earlier in the day in 37.276 seconds, where Bowe was sixth.

Bowe had won seven consecutive 1000m World Cup races from Dec. 7, 2018-Dec. 14, 2019, the longest win streak by any American woman at that distance, before finishing sixth in a February 2020 race in Calgary, Alberta. She returned to the podium in March by finishing second in Heerenveen, but can begin a new streak with a win in next weekend’s race.

Having also won the 1500m on Saturday, this is Bowe’s first time winning both races in a single weekend since Feb. 2-3, 2019.

Track records were set in distance events by Dutch skaters Irene Schouten and Patrick Roest, with Schouten winning the 3000m in 3:57.155 and Roest the 5000m in 6:05.145.

Thomas Krol, also of the Netherlands, pulled off the same double as Bowe. His winning time in the 1000m was 1:07.486.

Russia’s Artem Arefyev won the men’s 500m in a personal best 34.459 seconds for his first World Cup victory.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!