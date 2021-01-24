Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the U.S.’ top male Alpine skier, said it would be “pushing it” to return from a neck injury in time for next month’s world championships.

Cochran-Siegle, who suffered what he called “a minor broken neck” in a Friday race crash, said while wearing a neck brace on Sunday that his timetable is six weeks to three months, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

On Saturday, Cochran-Siegle said he didn’t know whether he will be able to race at worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. His best events — super-G and downhill — are Feb. 9 and Feb. 14.

“I’m guessing that’s kind of pushing it, but I do hope to be back by the end of the season,” he said in a Saturday interview with ORF.

Cochran-Siegle said he was lucky to not suffer more serious injury in his Friday crash in the famed Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

“I’m really not in pain,” he said. “It’s just my neck that is going to require some time to heal.”

Cochran-Siegle plans to fly back to the U.S. on Monday for further treatment.

In December, Cochran-Siegle ended the longest U.S. men’s speed race droughts this millennium.

The 28-year-old finished second in a downhill and won a super-G in his 101st career start, giving hope he could become the first U.S. gold-medal male speed racer since Bode Miller last competed in 2015.

The U.S.’ other top male Alpine skier in this Olympic cycle, giant slalom specialist Tommy Ford, suffered a knee injury in a Jan. 9 crash. An update on his status for worlds is expected Monday.

