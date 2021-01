World luge championships highlight winter sports TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The world luge championships highlight this week’s winter sports events on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

The host Germans are expected to again dominate luge worlds, which were relocated from Whistler, B.C., to Königssee due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel issues.

Two-time Olympic champions Felix Loch and Natalie Geisenberger lead the individual World Cup standings in comeback seasons.

Loch, after dropping from first to fifth in the fourth and final run at the 2018 Olympics, won just one World Cup event in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons (plus the 2019 World title). But this season, Loch has won nine of 11 races, the only defeats coming in the non-Olympic sprint event.

Geisenberger, after taking the 2019-20 season off due to pregnancy, finished first or second in every World Cup, often battling countrywoman Julia Taubitz.

Five different doubles teams among four different nations have won World Cups this season.

The U.S. team joined the World Cup circuit late this season due to the pandemic, flying to Europe for January races. Its best hopes are 2018 Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer (best finish this season: 13th), 2019 World bronze medalist Emily Sweeney and Summer Britcher, the lone American to make a World Cup podium this season (third on Sunday).

In other sports this week, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in a giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, likely her last race before February’s world Alpine skiing championships.

World Luge Championships — Königssee, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 6:45 a.m. Men’s Sprint OlympicChannel.com 7:40 a.m. Doubles Sprint OlympicChannel.com 8:35 a.m. Women’s Sprint OlympicChannel.com Saturday 3:30 a.m. Doubles Run 1 OlympicChannel.com 4:50 a.m. Doubles Run 2 OlympicChannel.com 6:30 a.m. Men Run 1 OlympicChannel.com 8:40 a.m. Men Run 2 OlympicChannel.com 2:30 p.m.* Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK Sunday 4 a.m. Women Run 1 OlympicChannel.com 5:50 a.m. Women Run 2 OlympicChannel.com 7:30 a.m. Team Relay OlympicChannel.com 6 p.m.* Highlights NBCSN | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Kronplatz, Italy and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Women)

Schladming, Austria and Chamonix, France (Men)

*Delayed broadcast

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Igls, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 4 a.m. Men’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com 8 a.m. Women’s Skeleton OlympicChannel.com 6 p.m.* Men’s Skeleton Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 7 p.m.* Women’s Skeleton Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Saturday 6:10 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 10 a.m. Women’s Monobob OlympicChannel.com 6 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 7 p.m.* Women’s Monobob Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Sunday 4 a.m. Four-Man Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 8 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled OlympicChannel.com 6 p.m.* Four-Man Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 7 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Falun, Sweden

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 5:15 a.m. Women’s 15km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 7 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Saturday 7:25 a.m. Men’s 15km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 9 a.m. Women’s 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 7:30 a.m. Sprint Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Feldberg, Germay (Ski Cross) and Minsk, Belarus (Aerials)

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 6 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 11 a.m. Aerials Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 6 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Nordic Combined World Cup — Seefeld, Austria

Ski Jumping World Cup — Willingen, Germany (Men) and Titisee-Neustadt, Germany (Women)

Snowboarding World Cup — Moscow

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 9 a.m. Parallel Slalom Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Speed Skating World Cup — Heerenveen, Netherlands

Follow @nbcolympictalk