Mark McMorris to miss Winter X Games for first time since debut

Mark McMorris, a two-time Olympic snowboarding medalist from Canada, tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Winter X Games for the first time since his debut at the Aspen event in 2011.

McMorris is experiencing no symptoms, his agent said, confirming an ESPN.com report.

McMorris, the Olympic slopestyle bronze medalist in 2014 and 2018, earned big air and/or slopestyle medals at each of the last 10 X Games, starting with his debut at age 17 in 2011.

He shares the male record of five X Games Aspen slopestyle titles with Shaun White, who is expected to compete at X Games this week for the first time since 2017 (but only in halfpipe).

Last year, McMorris broke White’s record for most Winter X Games medals across all sites, including Europe, reaching 20 total.

The X Games men’s slopestyle field is headlined by 2018 Olympic champion Red Gerard and silver medalist Max Parrot of Canada, who came back from a Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis in December 2018 to win last year’s big air title.

