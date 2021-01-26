Boston Marathon sets new date for 2021 race

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Marathon is set for Oct. 11, nearly six months after its usual Patriots’ Day date after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Additional details including field size for the in-person race, registration dates, safety measures and protocols, and participant requirements that will be in place will be forthcoming,” according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The event plan will be pending future approval from the eight cities and towns that comprise the marathon route.”

Last October, organizers announced the world’s oldest annual marathon was postponed until fall 2021.

“By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike,” Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk said in an October press release. “Prioritizing the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date.”

The 2020 Boston Marathon was canceled, ending a streak of 123 straight years of holding the 26.2-mile race.

The world’s other major spring 2021 marathons, in Tokyo (race technically happens in the winter) and London, were previously postponed until the fall.

The only major marathon held last fall — the London Marathon on Oct. 4, postponed from April — marked the last major marathon before the Tokyo Olympics.

The fall 2021 major marathon schedule:

Sept. 26 — Berlin

Oct. 3 — London

Oct. 10 — Chicago

Oct. 11 — Boston

Oct. 17 — Tokyo

Nov. 7 — New York City

