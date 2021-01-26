Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth in her last race before the world championships in two weeks, a giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday.

Frenchwoman Tessa Worley prevailed by .27 of a second over Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami combining times from two runs. Italian Marta Bassino was third.

Shiffrin, after having the second-fastest opening run, ended up 1.08 seconds behind.

“Congrats to these girls for putting on an impressive show,” was posted on Shiffrin’s Instagram. “Gonna go shake the rattle out of my brain now.”

Swiss Michelle Gisin was en route to the win, leading by six tenths at the last intermediate split, before nearly skiing off course with about seven gates left. She was sixth.

Full results are here.

Worley, whose 14 World Cup wins are all in GS (giving her the most victories in the discipline among active women), prevailed for the first time since Oct. 27, 2018.

Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic GS champion, has made the podium in one of her five GS starts this season — a win in December.

Bassino goes into worlds as the GS favorite with four victories this season.

Shiffrin is expected to skip the last women’s World Cup races before worlds — a downhill and super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, this weekend (TV and live stream schedule here).

Shiffrin is the reigning world champion in the super-G, but must decide which races, if any, she will enter beyond slalom and giant slalom at worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

She focused her abbreviated amount of training time over the last year on those two technical events and hasn’t entered any downhills or super-Gs this season.

