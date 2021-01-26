Tommy Ford, top U.S. Alpine skier, to miss rest of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tommy Ford, the top American man with three World Cup podiums in this Olympic cycle, will miss the rest of the season, including next month’s world Alpine skiing championships, due to injuries from a race crash on Jan. 9.

Ford, a giant slalom specialist, was airlifted to a hospital after crashing in Adelboden, Switzerland, in the last World Cup GS before the world championships.

He tore some knee ligaments in his knee and hand, plus suffered a concussion in being knocked unconscious temporarily.

“There is some more work that needs to be done to fix my knee but needs to wait until my body is ready,” was posted on his social media on Tuesday. “My head and neck have no significant structural damage even though I am still dealing with some neck pain and a concussion.”

Ford, 31 and a two-time Olympian, is the top U.S. male GS skier. He won a World Cup GS at Beaver Creek, Colo., in December 2019 and made two more podiums in 2020.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the only other U.S. man with a World Cup podium in this Olympic cycle, may also miss worlds after breaking his neck in a race crash on Friday.

The top GS skiers this season are Frenchman Alexis Pinturault and Swiss Marco Odermatt.

