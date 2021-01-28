Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Helen Glover, who helped earn Great Britain’s first gold at the London Olympics, is ending a four-year break from rowing, which included having three children, in a bid for the Tokyo Games this summer.

Glover, who won the pair with Heather Stanning in 2012 and 2016, began training to regain fitness after having twins Bo and Kit last January. She also has another son, Logan, who is 2.

Glover, 34, worked out while her kids napped.

“When lockdown came it meant more hours on the rowing machine than I had anticipated,” she said, according to British Rowing. “As my scores and times started getting better, I began to wonder if I could be the first woman in British Rowing history to make an Olympic team after having children.”

She rejoined the British rowing team after seven months of training.

Stanning retired after the Rio Olympics.

