Figure skating Grand Prix calendar announced for 2022 Olympic season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The International Skating Union (ISU) released the 2021-22 Grand Prix of Figure Skating calendar for the Olympic season.

As it has in nine of the past 10 seasons, Skate America kicks off the series Oct. 22-24 in a to-be-announced U.S. city. Skate Canada International is the second stop, Oct. 29-31, and will be held in Vancouver, British Columbia, for the first time in 43 years.

Chongqing hosts Cup of China Nov. 5-7 for the third year running, following by NHK Trophy Nov. 12-14 in a to-be-announced Japanese city.

Internationaux de France is in Grenoble, Nov. 19-21, as it has been since 2017, and Moscow will host Rostelecom Cup for the 16th consecutive year, Nov. 26-28.

The Grand Prix Final will be nearly two weeks later, Dec. 9-12, in Osaka, Japan. This is the first time the Final will be held in Osaka, but its sixth time in Japan.

The ISU also made several other event announcements as it relates to adjustments made due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the cancellation of the World Synchronized Skating Championships 2021, which were scheduled April 9-10, and the confirmation that the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships and World Figure Skating Championships remain scheduled for March 5-7 and March 22-28, respectively.

Test events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have been rescheduled in all three Olympic skating disciplines. There will be an international speed skating competition Oct. 8-10 in the National Speed Skating Oval, followed by the Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy, Oct. 13-17, and the ISU World Cup Short Track, Oct. 21-24, in the Capital Indoor Stadium.