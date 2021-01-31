Julia Taubitz leads German sweep at world luge championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julia Taubitz led the way as German women reasserted their dominance, taking the top four spots at the world luge championships at home in Königssee on Sunday.

Taubitz, 24, won her first world singles title after silvers the last two years, posting the fastest time in each of the two runs and prevailing by .315 of a second over two-time Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger.

Dajana Eitberger took bronze, followed by Anna Berreiter, giving Germany its first women’s 1-2-3-4 finish at worlds since 2007.

Americans Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were sixth and seventh.

Full results are here. NBCSN airs world championships coverage Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Taubitz, 24, became the youngest woman to win the world singles title since American Erin Hamlin‘s surprise gold in 2009. Hamlin snapped a 99-race win streak on the top international level for German women.

Starting in 2010, Germans Tatjana Hüfner and Natalie Geisenberger combined to win all 10 Olympic and world singles titles for the decade.

Last year, with Hüfner retired and PyeongChang Olympic gold and silver medalists Geisenberger and Eitberger on pregnancy leave, Russian Yekaterina Katnikova snapped the streak at worlds.

Later Sunday, Austria stunned Germany in the team relay by .038 of a second. It marked the Germans’ second defeat in the event since 2000.

Latvia bettered the U.S. for bronze by .193. The U.S., which sat out the first four stops of the World Cup season in November and December due to coronavirus pandemic-related travel precautions, failed to earn a medal in any event at an Olympics or worlds for the first time since 2016.

