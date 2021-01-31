Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Americans Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor went one-two in the last bobsled World Cup before the world championships that start next weekend, taking momentum into the biggest event before the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Humphries, the two-time Olympic champion for Canada who won the world title last season in her debut as an American, prevailed by .04 of a second over the triple Olympic medalist Meyers Taylor in Igls, Austria.

Humphries’ victory also marked the first World Cup podium in more than three years for her push athlete, dual Olympian Lolo Jones.

Meyers Taylor, who raced with Lake Kwaza on Sunday, made her fifth consecutive podium between two-woman and monobob but is searching for her first win in more than two years and since since becoming a mom last February.

Humphries and Meyers Taylor are medal contenders at worlds in Altenberg along with the host Germans and Austrian Katrin Beierl, who won the World Cup season title.

Also Sunday, USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced that its men’s bobsledders will skip the world championships. PyeongChang Olympian Codie Bascue posted the best U.S. finish of 10th after the American team joined the World Cup midseason in January.

“We came over to Europe with the goal of qualifying sleds for next year,” Bascue said in a press release. “We accomplished that, and now we can go back home and focus on next year. We have a lot of work to do.”

