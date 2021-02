Bobsled world championships headline winter sports TV schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first weekend of the world bobsled and skeleton championships highlights upcoming winter sports programming on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium.

The two-woman bobsled and two-man bobsled world titles will be decided in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday and Sunday.

Kaillie Humphries, the two-time Olympic champion for Canada, won a world title last February in her debut season as an American. No American has won a world title in any Winter Olympic event since, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc with schedules.

Humphries, with dual Olympian Lolo Jones as her push athlete, won the most recent World Cup on Sunday. Fellow American and triple Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor took second in that race, heading into her first world championships since 2019. Meyers Taylor missed all of last season due to pregnancy and is traveling the European circuit with husband Nic and son Nico.

German Francesco Friedrich is the clear favorite in the two-man after winning 11 of 12 World Cup races and the last six world titles in the event.

Also this weekend, the U.S. hosts its only winter sports World Cup of the season — an aerials and moguls competition in the 2002 Olympic site of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. The U.S. women’s aerials team looks to extend a historic early season.

In Alpine skiing, it’s the final World Cup races — a men’s super-G and downhill — before the world championships start on Monday.

World Bobsled and Skeleton Championships — Altenberg, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 4:30 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled Runs 1/2 OlympicChannel.com 4 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled Runs 1/2 Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Saturday 4 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Runs 1/2 OlympicChannel.com 8:30 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled Runs 3/4 OlympicChannel.com 6 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Runs 1/2 Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 8 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled Runs 3/4 Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Sunday 8:30 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Runs 3/4 OlympicChannel.com 6 p.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Runs 3/4 Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 11:30 p.m.* Two-Woman Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM LINK Monday 12:30 a.m.* Two-Man Bobsled Run 4 NBCSN | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

*Delayed broadcast

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Ulricehamn, Sweden

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 6:50 a.m. Sprint Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 6:45 a.m. Team Sprint Finals Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Deer Valley, Utah

*Delayed broadcast

Luge World Cup — St. Moritz, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 2:40 a.m. Doubles OlympicChannel.com 5:55 a.m. Men OlympicChannel.com Sunday 4:05 a.m. Women OlympicChannel.com 7:20 a.m. Team Relay OlympicChannel.com 10:30 p.m.* Highlights NBCSN | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

Nordic Combined World Cup — Klingenthal, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 3 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 4:55 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 3:30 a.m. Men’s Ski Jump Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK 5:30 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Hinzenbach, Austria (Women) and Klingenthal, Germany (Men)

Snowboarding World Cup — Lake Bannoye, Russia

Day Time (ET) Event Network Saturday 3 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK Sunday 3 a.m. Parallel Slalom Peacock Premium | STREAM LINK

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk