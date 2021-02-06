Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Spinks, a gold medalist on a Hall of Fame 1976 U.S. Olympic boxing team who later beat Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title, died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.

Spinks was one of five gold medalists on the U.S. Olympic boxing team in Montreal, which also included his younger brother, Michael, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978. Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali. The St. Louis native also was outweighed by Ali by more than 25 pounds.