2021 World Alpine Skiing Championships TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every event of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live between NBCSN and Olympic Channel and streams live on Peacock Premium.

Worlds, held in odd years, run from Feb. 8-21 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, host of Alpine skiing at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin is again the headliner, planning to race four individual events at worlds for the first time. She’s set for the combined (Feb. 8), super-G (Feb. 9), giant slalom (Feb. 18) and slalom (Feb. 20) and a medal contender in every one.

Shiffrin is the Olympic silver medalist in the combined, reigning world champion in the super-G, reigning Olympic champion in the giant slalom and won the last four world titles in the slalom.

But the last year brought the biggest challenge of her career. Shiffrin went 300 days between races following the Feb. 2 death of her father. She has raced strictly giant slalom and slalom this season and recently trained super-G for the first time in one year. (Super-G and slalom make up the combined.)

Shiffrin is ranked third in the world this season in slalom and fifth in GS, but has a victory in each discipline.

The U.S. also has a downhill medal favorite in Breezy Johnson, the 25-year-old who fought back from significant leg injuries in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to make her first four World Cup podiums this season. Johnson, looking to succeed the retired Lindsey Vonn, is the highest-ranked downhiller entered at worlds after Olympic champion Sofia Goggia was knocked out by a knee injury.

The U.S. men will likely be without their top two skiers over the last two seasons — Ryan Cochran-Siegle (doubtful with a broken neck) and Tommy Ford (season-ending crash in January). They still have Ted Ligety, a two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion, the last title coming in 2015, expected to ski in his last worlds.

The men’s favorites start with Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, the overall and GS World Cup leader and defending champion in the combined. Swiss and Austrians are the top-ranked men in downhill (Beat Feuz and Matthias Mayer), super-G (Vincent Kriechmayr and Mauro Caviezel) and slalom (Marco Schwarz and Ramon Zenhausern).

2021 World Alpine Skiing Championships Broadcast Schedule

*Delayed broadcast

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk